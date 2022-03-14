Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Suspended for Cross-Checking Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been suspended two games for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, the NHL announced Monday.

He will be eligible to return for Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Matthews, who had previously never been suspended, will forfeit $116,402.50.

Matthews cross-checked Dahlin late in the third period of Sunday's game after the Maple Leafs had just surrendered a goal to go down 4-2. Dahlin had just cross-checked Matthews to the ice before he got up and caught the 6'3" blueliner in the head.

Matthews was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, and Toronto went on to lose 5-2. After the game, the 24-year-old explained the play to reporters, saying he didn't mean to catch Dahlin up high.

"You're just battling in front of the net," Matthews said. "I felt like I kind of rode up his shoulder and his shoulder pack rolled up a little bit. That's hockey; you're competing out there."

Matthews will miss games against the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. His loss is a significant one for Toronto, which sits just two points ahead of the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division with a 37-17-5 record.

The 2016 first overall pick has been a staple in the Maple Leafs' lineup since the 2016-17 campaign, when he won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. This season, he has a career-high 45 goals in 56 games, in addition to 32 assists.

With Matthews sidelined, John Tavares figures to be bumped up to the first line, centering Michael Bunting and Mitch Marner. The 31-year-old has 19 goals and 36 assists in 58 games.