Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Exec Thinks 1st for 49ers QB Is 'Extremely Far-Fetched'

At least one NFL executive does not envision the San Francisco 49ers landing a first-round pick in a trade involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, the exec called it "extremely far-fetched" to think the 49ers could get a first-rounder for Garoppolo.

The executive added, "Clearing the decks for Trey Lance will be their top priority," meaning the expectation is Jimmy G will be traded even if the 49ers don't get a first-round selection in return.

