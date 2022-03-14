Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Buccaneers' Fantasy Outlook After QB's Return

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tom Brady sent shock waves through the NFL on Sunday when he announced that he will forgo his short-lived retirement to return to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 for his 23rd season.

Brady's comeback likely put smiles on the faces of Tampa Bay receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who have enjoyed largely productive seasons while he's been their signal-caller. So what does Brady's return mean for fantasy purposes?

Despite turning 45 before he enters the 2022 season, Brady has shown no signs of slowing down. Last year, he led the league with 5,316 passing yards, the third-highest single-season total in NFL history, as well as 43 touchdowns through the air. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes and threw just 12 interceptions.

Brady ranked third in fantasy points by a quarterback last season behind only Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. There's no reason he can't duplicate those numbers next season.

Arguably one of Brady's greatest attributes in fantasy football is his durability, as the Buccaneers have also done a great job protecting him. The 22 sacks he took last season was the lowest total of any quarterback who played in all 17 games. As long as he continues to stay healthy, Brady will continue to light it up through the air, particularly because of the talented receivers he's throwing to.

Evans is coming off his eighth straight 1,000-yard season, which kept his NFL record alive for most consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards to begin a career. He also set a new career high with 14 receiving touchdowns, which ranked second in the league behind Cooper Kupp. Evans finished sixth in fantasy scoring for receivers.

Godwin was in the midst of a stellar season before it was derailed by a torn ACL in December. In just 14 games, he racked up 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five scores. When he makes his return to the field, he will be playing under the franchise tag unless Tampa Bay signs him to a long-term deal this offseason.

If you're a fantasy football manager, it would be wise to target the Buccaneers trio during your draft. Brady is a clear QB1, and Evans will have ample opportunity each week to be a top-10 receiver while Godwin is out. Snatching up Godwin with a late-round selection and stashing him during his recovery would also be a smart move if the opportunity arises.

It remains to be seen which players Tampa Bay will lose to free agency. But as long as Brady, Evans and Godwin are in the fold, the Buccaneers offense will continue to provide big numbers for fantasy football managers.

Fantasy numbers are standard league and via FantasyPros.