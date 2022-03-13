Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Offers to Run Routes for Colin Kaepernick's Workouts

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to throw to professional receivers as he continues working toward a potential comeback.

"I'm really grateful to my trainer, who I've been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who's working?? I will pull up," Kaepernick posted.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett responded and volunteered his and his brother's services, which Kaepernick happily accepted.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, the same season he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. He had spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, leading the team to back-to-back NFC Championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

The 34-year-old posted a video on Thursday of himself working out in hopes of a return to the league.

In recent years, Kaepernick had minimal interest from NFL teams. He engaged in talks with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens that didn't result in a signing. In Nov. 2019, the league put together a workout for him in Atlanta, but he didn't receive an offer after multiple issues between Kaepernick and the organizers.

Along with former teammate Eric Reid, Kaepernick filed collusion grievances against the league in Oct. 2017, alleging that they were blacklisted for their protests during the national anthem. The sides reached a settlement in 2019.

A seven-year veteran, Lockett is one of the more polished receivers in the NFL. He has three straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, including a career-high 1,175 yards in 2021 to go with 73 catches and eight touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $69 million extension prior to last season.