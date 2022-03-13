NASCAR at Phoenix 2022 Results: Chase Briscoe Earns 1st Career Victory

Icon Sportswire

Chase Briscoe is the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 champion.

Briscoe not only held off the rest of the field at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, but he also won a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time in his career. He won the restart after a late Chase Elliott spin and took the momentum to the checkered flag.

Here is a look at the top finishers, per NASCAR's official website.

Chase Briscoe Ross Chastain Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Kurt Busch

There was no shortage of storylines coming into Sunday's race with Alex Bowman looking to make it two in a row after winning the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, Kyle Larson going for his second win in three races and Martin Truex Jr. attempting to defend his crown in Phoenix.

Throw in Kevin Harvick with a history of success in Phoenix and high-profile drivers such as Denny Hamlin looking to build some momentum after a slow start to the season, and there was plenty to watch.

Yet it was Ryan Blaney who seized initial momentum with an early lead until he and Hamlin were penalized on pit road for speeding.

Joey Logano and Briscoe also traded spots in first place, but one of the biggest moments of the opening stage was the end of Corey LaJoie's afternoon. He hit the wall and lost a wheel, bringing out a caution before William Byron was able to win Stage 1 with a late takeover after a restart.

Blaney then worked his way back to the lead in the early going of Stage 2 to set up a battle between him and Elliott for the next playoff point.

It was a relatively clean stage outside of Christopher Bell going for a spin, and Elliott jumped out in front for a time until Blaney moved back ahead of him. The two went toe-to-toe for most of the remainder of the stage, but Blaney held him off.

However, Elliott won a race off pit road to take the lead in the early part of the third stage before some attrition hit the rest of the field.

Truex's day came to an end with a crash, Larson had to drop out of the race because of damage to his car and Erik Jones spun out heading into the stretch run. Thrown in the middle of that was a thrilling back-and-forth for the lead between Elliott and Briscoe before Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick made their own charges.

It all built toward Elliott's spin-out on Lap 305, which set up the sprint to the finish.

Briscoe was up for the challenge and outlasted Chastain and Reddick.