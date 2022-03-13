Kevin Durant Rips COVID-19 Mandate Impacting Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'It's Ridiculous'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant put the team on his back with a 53-point performance in Sunday's 110-107 win over the New York Knicks.

Durant took it upon himself to shoulder the scoring load because the Nets were without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who isn't allowed to play in home games because he refuses to comply with New York City's private sector vaccine mandate.

After the game, Durant told reporters he thought it was "ridiculous" that Irving was forced to miss the game because he's unvaccinated.

