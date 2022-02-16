NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Vaccine Mandate Affecting Kyrie Irving Is 'Unfair'

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the mandate that allows unvaccinated out-of-town athletes to play in games but bans unvaccinated athletes from teams that play in the city is "unfair" to New York teams.

"I think it's unfair. I'm not sure if a Boston fan created this rule—I don't know—but I am really, really leery about sending the wrong message," Adams said Wednesday. "Having the city close down again keeps me up at night. The message was put in place, the rule was put in place, to start changing it now would send mixed messages. I'm struggling with this, just to be honest."

Adams' comments come after NBA commissioner Adam Silver questioned the logic of the New York City mandate, which was put in place under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"This law in New York, the oddity of it to me is that it only applies to home players," Silver said Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up. "I think if ultimately that rule is about protecting people who are in the arena, it just doesn't quite make sense to me that an away player who is unvaccinated can play in Barclays but the home player can't. To me, that's a reason they should take a look at that ordinance."

Several cities across the United States have put into place similar mandates that create openings for unvaccinated out-of-town athletes and entertainers—rules that many have found illogical. Cities have been hesitant to follow Canada's lead and outright ban unvaccinated people from entering the country or participating in sporting events/concerts.

These types of events generate significant revenue for arenas and businesses across major cities, which likely plays a factor in the decision-making. A number of entertainers have said they would not perform in cities that require vaccination.

Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated despite New York's mandate has been seismic for the Nets. James Harden said Irving's absence played a small part in his decision to ask for a trade from the Nets, but he did admit it weighed on the team.

"For me, it made sense. I need to be around guys that I know want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to win," Harden told reporters.

Silver said his personal view is that everyone should get vaccinated and boosted, and he has implored Irving to do so in the past. Irving has steadfastly refused.

The All-Star guard has said he feels "no guilt" over the absences caused by his vaccination status but is hopeful the mandate will be lifted.

"I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there," Irving said. " If I was anywhere else in another city, then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances. But because I'm there, we have Eric Adams, we have the New York mandate, we have things going on that are real-life circumstances that are not just affecting me, bro. So you ask me these questions, I don't feel guilt."

Irving missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings and is slated to miss six of the Nets' next seven games. Brooklyn is a disappointing 30-27 on the season.