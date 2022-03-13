NFL Rumors: Bucs' Ryan Jensen Draws Interest from Jets, Bengals and Ravens

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is reportedly drawing interest from the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Graziano and Fowler add that the Bucs have been trying to re-sign him before free agency, but it's unclear if they can get a deal done in time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

