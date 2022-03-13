Chiefs Rumors: Frank Clark Expected to Be Traded, Released or Restructure Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is "expected to be released, traded or have his contract restructured in the coming days" according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He added that the San Francisco 49ers could be a potential suitor as they look to add a speed-rusher off the edge.

The Chiefs paid a hefty price to acquire Clark in 2019, sending the Seattle Seahawks a 2019 first-rounder, a 2020 second-rounder and swapping 2019 third-round picks in the deal.

It was a high price to pay, though Clark had emerged as one of the more dangerous pass-rushers in the NFL, registering 32 sacks between the 2016-18 seasons.

But he's never replicated that level of quality in Kansas City, with just 18.5 sacks for the team in the past three seasons. In 2021, Clark posted 22 tackles (four for loss), 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

Clark has expressed a desire to return to the Chiefs.

"Kansas City is home," he told reporters after the AFC Championship Game. "I bought a house here, my daughter goes to school here... I want to be here for the future for the rest of my career."

But Clark has a cap hit of $26.3 million in 2022 and $27.8 million in 2023, and releasing him would incur a dead cap figure of just $12.9 million, saving the Chiefs a pretty penny in each of the next two seasons.

In other words, if the Chiefs aren't able to trade Clark—and if he isn't willing to rework his current deal—they could justify releasing him outright given the overall savings.