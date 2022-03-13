ESPN: Raiders' Marcus Mariota, Vikings' Kirk Cousins Linked to Colts to Replace Wentz

AP Photo/David Becker

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly eyeing multiple experienced quarterbacks after trading away Carson Wentz.

"The name I'm hearing the most as the Indianapolis Colts' answer at quarterback is free agent Marcus Mariota," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.

Kirk Cousins is reportedly also an option, but it's not known if the Minnesota Vikings want to trade their starting quarterback.

Mariota made 61 starts across five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, although he's seen limited playing time the last two years while backing up Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

