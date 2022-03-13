Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Panthers 'Inclined to Keep' RB with Deshaun Watson

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

While there have been rumors swirling about Christian McCaffrey's future with the Carolina Panthers, the team's pursuit of a Deshaun Watson trade may bring that to a halt.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Panthers are "more inclined" to keep McCaffrey if they were able to strike a deal for Watson.

Carolina is expected to be among the most aggressive teams in pursuing a trade for Watson, who will not face charges amid allegations of sexual assault. He remains in litigation regarding 22 civil cases and is under an NFL investigation for his off-field conduct.

