Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: 'Vikings Are Legitimately Torn on What to Do with' QB

Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team apparently still doesn't have a plan for the quarterback.

"My sense out of the combine is the Vikings are legitimately torn on what to do with a good but second-tier quarterback," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Cousins currently has a $45.2 million cap hit for 2022, which could create issues throughout the roster if the 33-year-old stays on his current deal. An extension could lower the cap hit but add guarantees in future seasons. A trade would leave the team without a proven quarterback.

