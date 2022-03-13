PFT: 'Reason to Believe' Tom Brady Wants to Play for 49ers Despite Bucs Retirement

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Despite announcing his retirement last month, there has been speculation Tom Brady could return to the field in 2022. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the quarterback could be headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

"There is reason to believe Trey Lance isn't ready. There is reason to believe the team is ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo," Florio said. "There is reason to believe that Brady, who presumably has nothing left to accomplish, would like to chase Super Bowl win No. 8 while playing for the team he grew up following."

Brady still has another season under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, requiring either a trade or release to play for another team. Florio believes Brady's recent appearance at a Manchester United match—a club owned by the Glazer family—could be to appeal to Bucs ownership to let him join a new NFL team.

