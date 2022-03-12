X

    Jake Paul Tells Dana White He Wants 1-Fight UFC Contract to Face Conor McGregor

    Adam WellsMarch 13, 2022

    Jake Paul and Dana White have been going back and forth for some time, but now the YouTube star thinks he has put together a plan to get a fight with the UFC's biggest star.

    Paul tweeted to White on Saturday for one UFC fight that would give him a match with Conor McGregor:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.<br><br>If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. <br><br>If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again<br><br>Deal?

