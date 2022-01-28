X

    Jake Paul Drops Explicit Dana White Diss Track; Tells UFC Boss to Lay Off Cocaine

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 28, 2022

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    "F--k Dana White" is the chorus of a diss track released by YouTube star Jake Paul on Friday aimed at the UFC president.

    Paul also rapped that White should "lay off that cocaine" and called him a "scumbag" for not increasing fighter pay or giving them healthcare options.

    Here's the full song (language NSFW):

