Jake Paul Drops Explicit Dana White Diss Track; Tells UFC Boss to Lay Off Cocaine

"F--k Dana White" is the chorus of a diss track released by YouTube star Jake Paul on Friday aimed at the UFC president.

Paul also rapped that White should "lay off that cocaine" and called him a "scumbag" for not increasing fighter pay or giving them healthcare options.

Here's the full song (language NSFW):

