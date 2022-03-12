Browns Rumors: Jarvis Landry Granted Permission to Seek Trade After Amari Cooper Deal

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns have granted wide receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move came after Schefter reported earlier Saturday that Cleveland acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys for fifth- and sixth-round selections.

Landry has spent the past four seasons in Cleveland on the heels of acquiring him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2018 season.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported this week that the Browns were "reviewing their options" with Landry since trading or releasing him would save $14.9 million against the salary cap.

Those savings are now perhaps a necessity since Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed salary on March 20 and carries a $20 million cap hit for 2022, per Spotrac.

Last month, Landry took to Twitter to explain that he dealt with knee and quad injuries throughout the 2021 season and noted that while he wanted to remain in Cleveland, he was open to other opportunities:

Given his cap hit and the fact that he will become a free agent after the 2022 season, moving on from Landry may be the Browns' best option.

The 29-year-old is an eight-year NFL veteran, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl five times.

He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Miami Dolphins, reaching the 100-catch and 1,000-yard mark two times each.

Landry was a Pro Bowler during his first two seasons with the Browns when he averaged 82 receptions for 1,075 yards and five touchdowns per year.

His string of five straight Pro Bowls ended in 2020, though, when he recorded 72 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

Landry followed that with career lows across the board last season, as he registered 52 grabs for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

In addition to being banged up, Landry wasn't helped by the fact that quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder for much of the season and finished with only 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.

While it is unclear if Landry will be able to return to his former status as a 100-catch, 1,000-yard guy, there should still be a market for him.

He is sure-handed and skilled at moving the chains, which could make him a good fit for any number of teams, especially out of the slot.

As for the Browns, they will need Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz to step into bigger roles behind Cooper if they do indeed trade Landry.