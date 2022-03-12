Browns' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Amari Cooper Trade with Cowboys

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver after reportedly acquiring Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are completing a deal that will send fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2022 to the Cowboys for Cooper and a sixth-round pick.

With Cooper in the fold, here is a look at the Browns' current offensive depth chart for 2022, courtesy of OurLads.com:

QB: 1. Baker Mayfield, 2. Case Keenum, 3. Nick Mullens

RB: 1. Nick Chubb, 2. Kareem Hunt, 3. D'Ernest Johnson, 4. Demetric Felton, 5. Tre Harbison, 6. Dexter Williams, 7. John Kelly

WR1: 1. Amari Cooper, 2. Anthony Schwartz, 3. Ja'Marcus Bradley

WR2: 1. Jarvis Landry, 2. Donovan Peoples-Jones, 3. Ryan Switzer

TE: 1. Austin Hooper, 2. David Njoku, 3. Harrison Bryant, 4. Stephen Carlson, 5. Miller Forristall, 6. Nick Guggemos

LT: 1. Jedrick Wills Jr., 2. Blake Hance, 3. James Hudson, 4. Alex Taylor

LG: 1. Joel Bitonio, 2. Michael Dunn, 3. Hjalte Froholdt

C: 1. JC Tretter, 2. Nick Harris

RG: 1. Wyatt Teller, 2. David Moore, 3. Drew Forbes

RT: 1. Jack Conklin, 2. Elijah Nkansah

Key players from Cleveland's offense in 2021 set to become unrestricted free agents next week include wide receiver Rashard Higgins and backup offensive tackle Chris Hubbard.

Landry is currently penciled in as the No. 2 wideout behind Cooper, but he may not be on Cleveland's roster much longer.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported this week that the Browns are "reviewing their options" when it comes to Landry since trading or releasing him would save the team $14.9 million against the salary cap.

Cap relief is undoubtedly the main reason why the Cowboys decided to move on from Cooper since his $20 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed on March 20, per Spotrac.

Given that Cooper is set to have a $22 million cap hit, the Browns may have no choice other than to part ways with Landry to make room.

If that is the case, Peoples-Jones would perhaps be the No. 2 receiver on the heels of a solid sophomore season that saw him set career highs with 34 receptions for 597 yards and three touchdowns.

Remarkably, Peoples-Jones led the team in receiving yardage, as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the passing game struggled mightily.

In Cooper, the Browns are getting an accomplished wide receiver with four Pro Bowl selections to his credit in seven NFL seasons.

Cooper has reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a season five times, including three in a row with the Cowboys from 2018 to 2020.

Last season, Cooper took a step back as he finished with 68 receptions for 865 yards, although he did tie a career high with eight touchdown catches.

Cooper missed two games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis and wasn't 100 percent for several others with nagging injuries, which accounts for his dip in production.

In Cleveland, Cooper will be the clear No. 1 option in the passing game, although Mayfield has plenty to prove at quarterback after falling off to the tune of 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.

The Browns offense is largely predicated on Chubb and Hunt running behind an elite offensive line, but Cooper should make them a much bigger threat through the air and perhaps get them back into the playoffs after going 8-9 and missing last season.