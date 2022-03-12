Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: Vikings 'Very Open' to Move; Seahawks, Colts Linked

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Minnesota Vikings are under new leadership with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell now running the show, and the team's offense could see a new signal-caller, too.

"Kirk Cousins is the next QB domino to fall, with the Vikings very open to dealing him, and the Colts and Seahawks are among the possible landing spots," Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported.

The quarterback dominoes certainly have been falling, with the Seattle Seahawks dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and the Colts sending Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

In addition, trade rumors are swirling around Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, with the Carolina Panthers and Seahawks both reportedly interested, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

As for Cousins, he's been with the Vikings since 2018, when he signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal after four years in Washington. He later signed a two-year, $66 million extension taking him through the 2022 campaign.

