Fletcher Cox, Eagles Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $14M Contract Following Trade Rumors

Free-agent defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is reportedly on his way back to the Philadelphia Eagles just two days after getting released by the team.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cox and the Eagles agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday.

Rapoport dropped a report on March 11 foreshadowing the potential of Philadelphia trading the star defensive player.

The Eagles ultimately decided to release Cox on March 17 to avoid paying him $18 million in guaranteed money, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who noted that Philadelphia was still interested in bringing him back on a new deal.

Cox is a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He earned All-Pro honors in 2018 after amassing a career-high 10.5 sacks.

Philadelphia has made the playoffs five times with Cox patrolling the middle of the defensive line. The Eagles also won their lone Lombardi Trophy with him in Feb. 2018 after beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Ultimately, Cox was a fantastic selection at No. 12 overall in the 2012 NFL draft out of Mississippi State.

The 31-year-old wasn't as productive as usual in 2021, piling up 35 tackles (25 solo), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. But he still anchored the defense for a team that went from 4-11-1 the year before improving to 9-8 and an NFC Wild Card appearance in 2021.

Cox should have something left in the tank for the Eagles, even if his best years may be behind him.

Cox ended up deciding to stay in the city he's called home for 10 years. The Eagles are building something in Philadelphia under head coach Nick Sirianni, who took a 4-11-1 team in 2020 and turned them into a playoff-bound 9-8 unit in 2021.

The ex-Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has a bevy of talent to work with, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. With Cox back, the Eagles look ready to challenge for another playoff berth and perhaps an NFC East title.