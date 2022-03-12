X

    Patrick Beverley Says Russell Westbrook's 2019 Comments 'Damaged My Career'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2022

    Patrick Beverley's history and feud with Russell Westbrook goes way back. But in 2019, he believes Westbrook went too far when he suggested Beverley wasn't actually a good defender. 

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Russell Westbrook: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.” Made sure to note that James Harden scored 47 tonight.

    "He damaged my career,” Beverley told JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three podcast. "Coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different. They looked at me like, 'You know what, he don't play defense. He just yells and run around,' and held onto that, and some people still do."

    Beverley has long been known as a dogged and talented defender, and clearly didn't appreciate Westbrook suggesting otherwise. So amid Westbrook's own struggles with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Beverley clapped back:

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year.

    Add in his comments to Redick, and it's clear that Beverley still has no love lost for Westbrook. 

