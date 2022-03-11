Amari Cooper Trade Rumors: Browns Emerging as 'Real Players' for Cowboys WR

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in the mix for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

According to Jordan Schultz of Boardroom, the Browns are "real players" for Cooper, who has been rumored to be a cut candidate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that the Cowboys were "likely" to release Cooper since he is due $20 million in guaranteed money March 20.

Per Schultz, the Cowboys want a third-round pick for Cooper, but they "might settle" for a fourth-rounder.

Despite reports that the Cowboys are ready to move on from Cooper, it may not be a foregone conclusion.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have not made a decision and are considering restructuring Cooper's contract.

If Dallas does part ways with Cooper, though, Cleveland would be a sensible landing spot given its dearth of quality receivers.

In addition to having released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of last season, the Browns could lose Rashard Higgins via free agency and Jarvis Landry may be on the move as well.

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported this week that the Browns were "reviewing their options" with Landry since trading or releasing him could free up $14.9 million in salary-cap space.

With or without Landry, Cleveland needs more targets for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a disappointing campaign.

Cooper fits the bill, as the 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons in seven years.

Dallas acquired Cooper from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018, and he averaged 86 receptions for 1,152 yards and seven touchdowns over the next two seasons as the Cowboys' No. 1 wideout.

Last season, Cooper missed two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list and suffered rib and hamstring injuries.

He finished with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, placing him third on the team in catches, second in receiving yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb seemed to supplant Cooper as quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target, which could be part of the reason why Cooper is possibly on the way out. Dallas also placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz after his breakout year, and it may try to retain wide receiver Michael Gallup in free agency as well.

If Cooper were to go to Cleveland, he would instantly become the top option in a passing offense that struggled mightily in 2021.

Mayfield finished with just 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 14 games, and no pass-catcher had more than 52 receptions, 597 receiving yards or four receiving touchdowns.

Cooper would inject life into a team that finished a disappointing 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs after reaching the postseason in 2020 for the first time since 2002.