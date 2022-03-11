Browns' JC Tretter Elected to 2nd Term as NFLPA President After Running Unopposed

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter will serve a second term as president of the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Tretter won re-election unanimously:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted no one else was nominated during the NFLPA's annual representatives meeting, so Tretter was running for re-election unopposed.

The NFLPA elected Tretter as president in March 2020, and he succeeded Eric Winston after Winston was ineligible for re-election after not being on an NFL roster the previous year.

Five days after Tretter was first elected as president, the NFLPA ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL that runs through the 2030 season.

Tretter's first term was most notable for his work alongside NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith to negotiate COVID-19 protocols with the league in each of the past two seasons.

Speaking to Mark Maske of the Washington Post in December, Tretter explained the process that went into negotiations for the 2020 season:

"We were looking forward [to] … the ethical issues first of: ‘Should we play? Is it safe to play? Could we negatively impact our families? Our local communities? Are we drawing resources away from those communities by playing?’ And that was really the first issue we tackled. But it was kind of a big whirlwind, when you kind of look at all the pieces that were moving. The CBA passed by 60 votes and then immediately the entire idea shifted [toward]: Should we and how do we play a season?"

In addition to his role as NFLPA president, Tretter recently finished his eighth season as a player. He began his career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Browns as a free agent in March 2017.

Tretter signed a three-year extension with the Browns through the 2022 season in November 2019. He has appeared in 111 games in his career.