Bears Rumors: Starting DT Eddie Goldman Released After Failed Trade Attempts

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are set to release defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, cutting Goldman will save the Bears $6.7 million against the salary cap, giving them up to $35 million in cap space.

Rapoport noted that despite the Bears trying to trade Goldman and being unable to find a taker, the 28-year-old veteran is expected to have a "nice market" in free agency.

Chicago selected Goldman in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State, and he went on to spend seven years with the Bears, primarily as a starter.

In 81 regular-season games, including 73 starts, Goldman registered 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

He had a career-high 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2015 and enjoyed perhaps his best statistical season in 2018 when he had 40 tackles and three sacks to go along with a career-high-matching five tackles for loss.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldman returned in 2021 to appear in 14 games and make 10 starts. He finished with 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack while primarily operating as a run defender.

At 6'3" and 325 pounds, Goldman is a true nose tackle who excels at taking on blockers and blowing up running plays.

That doesn't always result in him looming large on the stat sheet, but there is no shortage of teams who could use a player of his caliber on their defensive line.

With Goldman gone, linebacker Khalil Mack getting traded to the Los Angeles Chargers and starting defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols set to hit free agency, the Bears' front seven is in for a massive overhaul for the 2022 season.