Bobby Wagner Rumors: Cowboys Expressing Interest in LB After Seahawks Release

The Dallas Cowboys reached out to free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Werder added that while the Cowboys are interested, there's still the matter of determining "whether the financial components work out."

The Seattle Seahawks released Wagner on Wednesday, ending his 10-year run with the franchise.

He made his opinion known on how the Seahawks handled his departure:

There was a time when the Cowboys were linked with another disgruntled former Seahawks star. Earl Thomas wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens for what was a forgettable 2019 season.

History is repeating itself, and the same outcome could be on the horizon. With Wagner on his way out the door, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Dallas wasn't "kicking the idea around" at that time of signing the eight-time Pro Bowler.

That's no longer the case, but the likelihood this partnership becomes a reality might not be that strong.

The Cowboys are almost $1.2 million over the salary cap before accounting for what Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Randy Gregory and Connor Williams could earn on their next deals. Alluding to that cap crunch, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. is already throwing cold water on the idea of Wagner signing with Dallas:

The move would reunite Wagner with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who occupied the same role with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014.

Sentiment will probably be put aside when Wagner makes his final choice.

The 31-year-old had another productive season in 2021, finishing with 170 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. He's one of the best linebackers on the free-agent market, and he might not be inclined to give anybody a discount since this might be his last chance to get a big multiyear contract.