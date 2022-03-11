Bobby Wagner Says He Didn't Find out About Seahawks Release from Team

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner said Friday that the Seattle Seahawks didn't inform him of his release before it happened this week.

Wagner tweeted the following regarding his departure from the only NFL team he has ever played for:

While Wagner put together a Hall of Fame resume during his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the organization made the decision to part ways with him on the same day it agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In cutting Wagner, the Seahawks saved $16.6 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac.

