WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Says Injuries Won't Allow Him to Have Farewell Match

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said Friday that his days as an in-ring performer are officially over.

Appearing on the Two Man Power Trip podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), the Hulkster said the following when asked if he had one more match left in him: "No, no, no, no, no. In the last 10 years, I've had 23 surgeries, 10 back surgeries, both hips, both knees—forget it."

While most would probably assume Hogan is fully at peace with everything he accomplished during his iconic pro wrestling career, The Immortal One made it clear he would be open to a farewell match if he was physically able, saying: "If I was healthy, shoot—yeah, man, all day long."

The 68-year-old Hogan is one of the most popular and recognizable figures in pro wrestling history thanks largely to what he accomplished in WWE in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Hogan was the face of the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection, played a pivotal role in the success of WrestleMania and wrestled in the main event of eight of the first nine WrestleManias.

He made the move to WCW in 1994 and helped change the business by turning heel and leading the New World Order (nWo) as Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

WCW Nitro beat WWE Raw in the ratings for 83 weeks in a row with Hogan leading the way, but WWE ultimately beat out and purchased WCW, leading to Hogan's return to WWE in 2002.

Eventually, Hogan made the move to TNA and was with the promotion from 2009 to '13 before returning to WWE in 2014 under a legends contract.

Hogan wrestled a handful of times in TNA but has not had a match in WWE during his current stint. As things stand, Hogan's last match was a six-man tag team match on the TNA Maximum Impact tour of England in 2012 and his last high-profile bout was against Sting at Bound For Glory 2011.

Hogan is a six-time world champion in both WWE and WCW during his career, making him one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of all time.

While physical issues may have prevented Hogan from going out on his terms, there was little left for him to prove or accomplish from an in-ring perspective regardless.

