Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Expected to Land QB by People Around League

There is reportedly belief within the NFL that the Seattle Seahawks will eventually acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

During the latest episode of his Move The Sticks podcast on Thursday, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Matthew Betz of The Fantasy Footballers) said: "In talking to friends around the league, the expectation from every single one of them is that when it's all said and done, Deshaun Watson's gonna be the quarterback [for the Seahawks]."

If the Seahawks do land Watson, it will come on the heels of them trading longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this week in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Watson did not play at all last season after requesting a trade from the Texans and amid facing 22 civil lawsuits from women who alleged he engaged in sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. Ten women have also made criminal complaints, including eight of those who filed lawsuits. A Texas grand jury was set to hear evidence Friday and will determine whether to criminally indict Watson, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

With criminal charges still possible and the lawsuits still unsettled, the NFL has yet to make any decisions regarding potential punishment, which has held up the process of Houston trading him. Regardless of whether Watson is charged, he could still be facing a lengthy suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

If Watson does eventually get cleared to play, he would be an ideal replacement for Wilson from the Seahawks' perspective.

Watson would conceivably fit perfectly into the Seattle offense thanks to his accuracy and mobility, plus he is seven years younger than Wilson at 26 years of age.

Over the four NFL seasons Watson has played in, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and led the Texans to the playoffs twice.

His best statistical season was his most recent one in 2020 when he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for a league-leading 4,823 yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Watson has never advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs, though, and he would have huge shoes to fill in Seattle.

During his 10-year stint with the Seahawks, Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and missed only three games. He also led Seattle to two Super Bowls, winning one of them.

All told, Wilson completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 37,052 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions in 158 regular-season games, making him the most prolific passer in franchise history.

Wilson also did a ton of damage with his legs, much like Watson, rushing for 4,689 yards and 23 touchdowns.

For now, Lock is the Seahawks' best option at quarterback, although it is difficult to envision him being anything more than a short-term option after he failed to establish himself in Denver.

If the Seahawks are able to trade for Watson and get him in the fold, they would perhaps instantly inject themselves into the Super Bowl conversation since the NFC feels wide open following the retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.