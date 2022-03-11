Patrick Beverley: Clippers Offered 'Borderline Disrespectful' Contract Before Trade

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley provided some insight Friday into the end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Appearing on the Old Man and the Three podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick (h/t HoopsHype.com), Beverley discussed what led to his departure from Los Angeles:

"We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done. Me being there from the beginning, I'm thinking that this contract extension, I'm thinking it's going to be easy. I walk in and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful."

Rather than signing him to a new deal, the Clippers traded Beverley to the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason along with Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu for Eric Bledsoe. Memphis then flipped Beverley to Minnesota the following week for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

After spending five seasons with the Houston Rockets to begin his NBA career, Beverley played for the Clippers for four seasons and helped lead them to the playoffs three times during that span.

His final year in L.A. was the best in terms of overall team success, as the Clippers reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Making their playoff run even more impressive was the fact that superstar wing Kawhi Leonard missed the final two games of their second-round series against the Utah Jazz and all six games against the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals.

The 33-year-old Beverley never put up huge numbers during his time in L.A., but he was widely regarded as a top-flight perimeter defender, earning three NBA All-Defensive Team selections during his career.

In 177 regular-season games as a member of the Clips, Beverley averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal per contest, while making 41.7 percent of his attempts from the field and 39.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

While Beverley's time with the Clippers didn't end in an ideal manner, the move to Minnesota has proved beneficial for both him and the Timberwolves.

Beverley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers made and 1.1 steals per game in 46 appearances, while also shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from deep.

Also, Beverley got the new contract he desired in February when the T-Wolves signed him to a one-year, $13 million extension through 2022-23.

With Beverley helping to lead a young, talented team that also includes Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are 38-29 and in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Barring an unexpected collapse, the Timberwolves are in line to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018 and just the second time since the end of the 2003-04 season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are looking up at Beverley and the T-Wolves from eighth place with a 35-33 mark on the year.