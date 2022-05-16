Packers, Jaire Alexander Agree to Contract Reportedly Worth $84M with Historic Bonus

Set Number: X163499 TK1

The Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander are finalizing a four-year contract extension worth $84 million that also includes a record signing bonus for defensive backs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Alexander was previously set to make $13.3 million in 2022 in what would've been the final year of his rookie deal.

Drafted 18th overall in 2018, Alexander has blossomed into one of the more dependable cornerbacks in the league. The 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. In four seasons, Alexander has 188 total tackles, 44 pass deflections, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Alexander's 2021 season was derailed by a shoulder injury that limited him to just four games. He made an appearance in Green Bay's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, but he was used sparingly. He is expected to be healthy in time for the 2022 season.

The Packers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl again this year after retaining two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a three-year, $150 million deal.

By locking up Alexander through 2026, the Packers are fortifying their defensive backfield for the foreseeable future. Green Bay allowed 219.1 passing yards per game last season and will surely improve on that number with a healthy Alexander on the field.