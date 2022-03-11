Odalis Perez, Former MLB All-Star, Dies at Age 44

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez died Thursday at his home in the Dominican Republic at the age of 44.

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPN, it appeared Perez had fallen from a ladder, pending the report from the medical examiner.

Perez made his major league debut in 1998 with the Atlanta Braves. He was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001 and earned his lone trip to the All-Star Game the following year. Perez put together a 15-10 record with a 3.00 ERA in 32 starts that season.

The Dodgers traded Perez to the Kansas City Royals in 2006. The lefthander later joined the Washington Nationals on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training in 2008.

The Nationals then elevated Perez to their Opening Day starter that season. It was the first game in Nationals Park, making Perez the first to ever throw a pitch in the stadium.

The 2008 season would be his last, as Perez was released the following year after failing to report to spring training.

Perez finished his career with a 73-82 record in 252 appearances (221 starts) with 920 strikeouts and a 4.46 ERA.