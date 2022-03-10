Evan Engram Rumors: Bills Expected to Be 'A Top Suitor' for Former Giants TE

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly expected to be a "top suitor" for impending unrestricted free-agent tight end Evan Engram, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.



Engram just finished a four-year, $10.7 million deal with the New York Giants.

The news comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that teams had been inquiring about Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end. He added that teams "believe he’s a match-up problem as a WR, which adds to his value in free agency."

Engram has the ability to be an elite pass-catcher. However, he's dealt with several injuries and has only played one full season, which came in 2020, when he caught 63 passes for 654 yards and one touchdown to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

In 15 games last year, he caught 46 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with the Giants, who selected him 23rd overall in the 2017 draft.

It's unclear if the Bills would transition Engram to slot receiver. If they did, it wouldn't be too difficult, as he's lined up in the slot 44.4 percent of the time last season, according to Player Profiler.



The Bills still have Dawson Knox under contract through 2022, and he has a $2.7 million cap hit for the upcoming season, per Spotrac, while the team has negligible projected cap room. The 25-year-old had the best season of his career in 2021, catching 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

Buffalo fell short in the playoffs again last season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Still, it will be a top contender again, and it's easy to see why the Bills would want to surround quarterback Josh Allen with as many weapons as possible.