    Chargers' Updated Depth Chart After Reported Khalil Mack Trade with Bears

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Jason Behnken

    The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly traded for Chicago Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> are taking on all of Mack’s contract — three years at $63.9M. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> move on with the picks. <a href="https://t.co/hDXR9qZa1Z">https://t.co/hDXR9qZa1Z</a>

    Here's a look at how the Chargers' defensive two-deep depth chart may look with Mack in the mix, keeping in mind that free agency and the draft still await.

    Chargers' Defensive 2-Deep Depth Chart

    DL: Jerry Tillery; Andrew Brown

    NT: Breiden Fehoko; Forrest Merrill

    DL: Joe Gaziano; Andrew Brown

    EDGE: Joey Bosa; Emeke Egbule

    ILB: Kenneth Murray; Amen Ogbongbemiga

    ILB: Drue Tranquill; Nick Niemann

    EDGE: Khalil Mack; Chris Rumph II

    CB: Asante Samuel Jr.; Davontae Harris

    SS: Derwin James; Alohi Gilman

    FS: Nasir Adderley; Mark Webb

    CB: Michael Davis; Tevaughn Campbell

    The Chargers are listed as having the fifth-most cap space in the league at $42,316,690, per Over the Cap. They also hold 10 2022 NFL draft picks, including the No. 18 and No. 79 overall selections.

    L.A. allowed the fourth-most points per game last year, and its defensive effort was a big reason why the talented Chargers missed the playoffs despite finishing fifth in points.

    Adding Mack is a good start to retooling that unit. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who has amassed 76.5 sacks over his eight-year career.

    Mack only played in seven games last year after going on injured reserve following season-ending foot surgery. However, he was still productive in limited time with six sacks and 19 tackles.

    The 30-year-old will now join Joey Bosa to create a formidable one-two edge-rushing punch for the Chargers. L.A. had big problems getting to the quarterback last year, only amassing 35 sacks. Bosa had 10.5 of them, and no one else had more than five.

    That figures to change with Mack now in the mix as the AFC West continues to load up on talent after the Denver Broncos traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week.

    The Chargers defense will face a dynamic trio of signal-callers in the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr and Wilson twice apiece, but it hopes the Mack-Bosa combination is good enough to counteract that talent as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

