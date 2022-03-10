Mets Rumors: Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto Not Expected to Be Pursued in Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

As the world of baseball gets back to normal with the end of the MLB lockout, more clarity is starting to surface surrounding teams' free agency plans.

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Mets are looking for rotation and bullpen help rather than adding a big-name bat, so they are not expected to pursue outfielders Michael Conforto or Kris Bryant.

"According to sources with direct knowledge of the Mets’ thinking, a reunion with Michael Conforto is not on the radar, nor is a pursuit of free agent Kris Bryant," Martino wrote. "There are some in the organization that want Conforto, but the prevailing sentiment is that it’s an unlikely fit."

Conforto, who turned 29 earlier this month, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets. But he had a subpar 2021 season, batting just .232 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games. It was his lowest batting average since his second season in the majors in 2016. A strained hamstring caused him to miss over a month during the season.

It had been rumored in November the Mets would pursue Bryant in free agency after attempting to acquire him at last year's trade deadline. Bryant was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants, while the Mets landed his then-teammate Javier Baez.

Bryant earned his fourth All-Star selection last season. The 2016 NL MVP slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs, 73 RBI and 10 stolen bases. The 30-year-old will be entering his eighth MLB season in 2022, and he proved he can still be a major contributor on a contending team.

Even though the Mets will be looking to add pitchers, Martino mentioned that they could be interested in adding "a depth bat." He mentioned that the right opportunity would allow the team to bring in another slugger.

"What if a star player wants a one-year deal? Or if Kyle Schwarber becomes available cheaper than expected? The Mets would be in on that," Martino wrote.