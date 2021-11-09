Kris Bryant Rumors: Mets Expected to Discuss Free-Agent Star with Scott Boras

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The New York Mets will reportedly discuss potentially signing free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, during general manager meetings beginning Tuesday.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the news, noting the Mets asked the Chicago Cubs about the versatile Bryant in potential trade talks in 2021 before eventually acquiring his then-teammate Javier Baez.

Chicago traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.

Bryant figures to be on the short list of the most sought-after free agents available this offseason.

The 29-year-old features a resume that includes the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year award, the 2016 NL MVP, four All-Star selections and a 2016 World Series ring he earned by helping the Cubs snap a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His ability to play third base, first base or either of the corner outfield spots stands out and was particularly useful for the Cubs and Giants in National League play, where double switches happen late in games.

Bryant was an All-Star in 2021 with a .265/.353/.481 slash line, 25 home runs, 73 RBI and 10 stolen bases and hit .471 with a home run during San Francisco's five-game division-series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs.

The Mets haven't been to the postseason since 2016, but signing Bryant and pairing him with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and potentially Baez if they re-sign him would make for a formidable lineup.

Even though the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, their 88 victories were fewer than the other five division winners.

The National League East is winnable in 2022, and Bryant would help New York take a big step toward accomplishing that goal.