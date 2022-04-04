Pat McAfee Falls to Vince McMahon After Beating Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

In his WrestleMania in-ring debut, SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38—but that was far from the end of his night.

After the match, the former NFL player took part in an impromptu match against WWE chairman Vince McMahon. After dealing with interference from Theory and getting hit with a football to the midsection, he was pinned by the 76-year-old.

In another surprise, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared and delivered a Stunner to Theory. He then shared a beer with McMahon before hitting him with his signature move as well.

McAfee celebrated with Austin before getting hit with a Stunner himself.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter has gained a huge following in recent years thanks to The Pat McAfee Show on YouTube and his success as a commentator on Friday nights, which made his involvement with The Show of Shows fitting.

While McAfee was already going to call the event, McMahon upped the ante during an appearance on his show.

He offered the 34-year-old the opportunity to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the former NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro accepted despite not knowing who his opponent would be.

McAfee didn't have to wait long to find out, as Theory appeared on an episode of SmackDown later that week, revealed himself as his opponent and slapped the announcer in the head.

Theory has been McMahon's protege in recent months, appearing in backstage segments with The Chairman of the Board and soaking in his wisdom and guidance.

The pairing has led many fans to believe that the 24-year-old is McMahon's chosen one in terms of getting a huge push and eventually becoming a world champion.

That may be true based on the fact that Theory was placed in one of WrestleMania's biggest matches against a huge crossover star in McAfee.

While the former NFL player is generally an announcer and not an in-ring performer, wrestling isn't foreign to him, as he got in the ring a couple of times in NXT.

McAfee performed well beyond expectations in a singles bout against Adam Cole in 2020 and later took part in a WarGames match against Undisputed Era.

He was good enough in those opportunities that the WWE Universe was largely excited to see him in action at WrestleMania, and he didn't disappoint in his victory over Theory.

However, it was another Austin appearance after his win over Kevin Owens on Saturday that stole the spotlight.

