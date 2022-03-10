Report: Colin Kaepernick 'in Best Shape of His Life,' Still Eyes NFL Comeback

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Colin Kaepernick is still looking to return to the NFL and is reportedly "in the best shape of his life," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video of a recent workout:

"He wants to play," a source told Schefter. "He's ready [to] play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl."

Kaepernick, 34, has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016, when he totaled 16 passing touchdowns and four interceptions across 12 games.

The six-year veteran, who had led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season, opted out of his contract in 2017 but has gone unsigned.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid alleged there was collusion around the NFL as a result of them taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. The two agreed to a confidential settlement with the league.

When NFL teams agreed to attend a private workout in 2019, Kaepernick backed out because of concerns with the waiver he had to sign.

The Nevada product has had limited opportunities to return to the NFL, although he has stayed active in case the chance presents itself.

"I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," Kaepernick told Aicha Sacko and Elsabet Franklin of Ebony last October. "That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment."

The time away from the league could prevent Kaepernick from being signed, although several teams could be desperate for quarterback help with limited options in free agency or the draft.

Mitchell Trubisky spent last season as a backup but has suddenly become a hot name on the free-agent market.

The Seattle Seahawks, who brought Kaepernick in for a meeting in 2017 without signing him, could be a potential landing spot after trading away starter Russell Wilson.