Rodger Saffold, Bills Reportedly Agree to Contract in FA after Release from Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills agreed to a contract with guard Rodger Saffold during the legal tampering period of NFL free agency Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move came on the heels of Buffalo releasing Daryl Williams, who started at both right guard and right tackle last season, earlier Monday.

Saffold spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but he was released with one year remaining on his contract to clear over $10 million in cap space, per NFL.com.



The 33-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the first time in his career after starting all 15 games he played.

Saffold made 31 starts the previous two years in Tennessee, clearing space for Derrick Henry to win rushing titles in 2019 and 2020.

The Indiana product began his career with the Rams, starting as a tackle before transitioning to guard alongside Andrew Whitworth. During his final season with the team in 2018, he helped Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl before losing to the New England Patriots.

The veteran will look for more team success in Buffalo, where he should immediately slide into the starting lineup.

Saffold should provide a significant upgrade in 2022 in both the rushing and passing attack for a Bills team coming off back-to-back AFC East titles.

With Buffalo releasing both Williams and guard Jon Feliciano in recent days, the Bills had a dire need on the interior of the offensive line.

Now, a line anchored by Saffold, left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Mitch Morse should be well-equipped to protect the Bills' NFL MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen.