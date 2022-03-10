Cowboys Trade Rumors: La'el Collins Subject of 'Active' Talks Ahead of Free Agency

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly exploring trades for offensive tackle La'El Collins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Cowboys are having "active trade conversations" with other teams regarding Collins, who has been a starter for them since 2015.

The LSU product was suspended for five games last season for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the suspension came amid missed drug tests and attempting to bribe the league's drug-test collector.

The 2021 season was shaping up to be a nightmare, with Collins even benched for two games this season. However, once he was able to get back into the good graces of Cowboys coaches, Collins remained a stellar option on the right side of the line. Pro Football Focus gave Collins an 82.0 grade, and he allowed only two sacks all season.

The Cowboys are in the midst of figuring how to get comfortably under the salary cap ahead of the March 16 start of the 2022 league year. Several veteran players, including Collins, could be on the chopping block.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence turned down a pay cut, and the Cowboys are expected to release or trade wide receiver Amari Cooper, per Schefter and Todd Archer. The team already used its franchise tag to retain tight end Dalton Schultz, further complicating its financial situation.

Dallas would save only $1.3 million on its 2022 cap by trading Collins, however, so this may be a situation where the team is just ready to wash its hands of him and move on.