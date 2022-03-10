NFL Scout Says Kenny Pickett Is Best QB He's Seen in NFL Draft Since Joe Burrow

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

NFL scouts have been divided on the 2022 quarterback class, but at least one thinks highly of Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett.

"To me, he's the best quarterback I've seen since [Joe] Burrow," a scout told Bob McGinn of Go Long (h/t Tyler Dunne of Go Long).

Joe Burrow was the clear No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season. The comparison would be high praise for Pickett, who would be considered a better prospect than any of the five first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 draft.

Pickett is coming off an impressive 2021 season where he totaled 4,319 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns in 13 games, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

There are still question marks about his potential, with many scouts low on the entire quarterback class.

"This is the worst group I think I've ever done," a long-time executive told McGinn. "The only one that has a chance legitimately is Pickett. He's the only starter. But, in a typical year, he'd be more of a second-round pick."

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected Pickett to be the third quarterback selected at No. 20 overall, behind Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder.

Hand size was a major story for Pickett at the scouting combine, while team personnel could also be concerned that last season was a fluke. In his three previous years as a starter, the quarterback never had more than 13 passing touchdowns in a season.

However, it only takes one team believing in him to make Pickett a high draft pick in April.