Landon Collins to Be Released by Commanders After 3 Seasons with Team

The Washington Commanders are set to release safety Landon Collins on Thursday after failing to reach terms on a restructured contract.

"They asked me to take a pay cut. The first one was fine. Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz. I'll just take my chances in free agency," Collins told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Collins was set to earn an $11.5 million base salary in 2022 as part of the six-year, $84 million deal he signed in Washington ahead of the 2019 season.

