Pro Bowl OG Rodger Saffold Reportedly Released by Titans Before Free Agency

Prior to the start of free agency next week, the Tennessee Titans have cleared salary-cap space by releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans informed Saffold of his release Thursday before he was due a $1 million roster bonus next week.

In a text to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, Saffold said he had "no clue" about what was next other than waiting to "see who's interested and go from there."

NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky noted the move saves Tennessee $10.44 million in cap space for 2022.

Per Spotrac, the Titans now have $4.83 million available to potentially make roster upgrades via trades or free agency.

This marks the second major personnel move of the offseason for general manager Jon Robinson. The first came on Tuesday when Harold Landry III agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million extension ($52.5 million guaranteed), per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Saffold was entering the final season of his four-year, $44 million contract that was signed in March 2019. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the first time in his career, but there were signs of decline in his performance.

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t Mike Kennedy of ESPN 98.1), Saffold had the ninth-worst pass-blocking grade among all qualified offensive linemen last season (44.8).

Saffold spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams. He was a second-round draft pick out of Indiana University in 2010.

During the Rams' ascent under Sean McVay in 2017 and 2018, Saffold was a crucial piece on a dominant offensive line that also featured John Sullivan and Andrew Whitworth.

The Titans were able to land Saffold in free agency after the 2018 season to boost their offensive line. The 32-year-old started all 46 regular-season games he appeared in for Tennessee over the past three years.