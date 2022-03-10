Saints Rumors: Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon Contracts Restructured to Free Up $12.4M

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The New Orleans Saints' annual tradition of restructuring contracts to get under the salary cap continued on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon restructured their deals to create $12.45 million in cap space for the Saints.

It's become a running joke that the Saints don't really care about the salary cap because of how many years they have spent pushing money into the future.

With the reduced salary cap last season coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN's Mike Triplett noted the Saints had to clear around $100 million before the start of the 2021 league year.

Things weren't as dire in New Orleans coming into this offseason, though its $42.3 million cap excess was still the highest in the NFL.

Yates reported on Feb. 26 (h/t Triplett) that the Saints pushed more than $26 million in cap charges into the future by restructuring the contracts for Michael Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk.

Last week, Triplett reported the Saints converted $9.73 million of Andrus Peat's 2022 salary into a fully guaranteed roster bonus and added two void years to his deal to clear $8 million in cap space.

Jordan has spent his entire 11-year career in New Orleans. The seven-time Pro Bowler led the team with 22 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks in 16 starts during the 2021 season. He ranks second in franchise history with 107 career sacks.

Kpassagnon tied his career high with four sacks last season, despite playing in just eight games. He missed the final eight weeks in 2021 due to an ankle injury.

The Saints signed Kpassagnon to a two-year contract as a free agent in March 2021. He spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017 to 2020.