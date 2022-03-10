Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes Says Buddy Boeheim Shouldn't Be Suspended for Punch

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim was suspended one game by the ACC for hitting Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes during their ACC tournament matchup Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, Wilkes said in a video that he didn't believe Boeheim threw a punch and didn't think he should have been punished by the league.

"I don't think he should be suspended, personally," Wilkes said. "That's just me. Obviously I'm not part of the [ACC] or anything like that, or doing a review. Everyone can have their own opinion. ... I've been hit with about 30 elbows in my career that were a whole lot worse than that one. From his perspective, I think that he felt like I cracked down on him a little hard on the box out. Obviously the play was clean, but just from the angle ... I did box out hard. I really didn't want him getting that rebound."



The punishment split opinion after the fact, with some arguing that the suspension was warranted and others finding it incredibly harsh:

Boeheim and Wilkes spoke on the court after Syracuse's 96-57 win. Boeheim also apologized in a statement.

Both coaches from the game—Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, Buddy's father, and Florida State's Leonard Hamilton—downplayed the incident.

"I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice," Jim Boeheim told reporters. "I think it was inadvertent. It wasn't much of a punch."

"I don't want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is," Hamilton added. "The game is physical. We expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another. I've lost my composure sometimes. I've made some mistakes."

Unless Syracuse (16-16) beats Duke on Thursday in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, Boeheim's college career may be over. While he technically has one year of eligibility remaining after the shortened 2019-20 COVID-19 season, both Buddy and Jim Boeheim have indicated in the past that the senior guard likely won't play next season.

Boeheim leads Syracuse in scoring (19.3 PPG) this year, adding 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three. Without Boeheim, the Orange are even bigger underdogs against No. 7 Duke (26-5) on Thursday.