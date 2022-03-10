Brandon Ingram Has Mild Hamstring Strain; Pelicans to Reevaluate Injury in 7-10 Days

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is set to be sidelined because of a hamstring injury.

The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Ingram underwent an MRI that revealed a mild right hamstring strain. The team will reevaluate him in seven to 10 days.

Ingram was forced to miss Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of the injury. New Orleans lost the game 132-111 to fall to 27-38.

A sixth-year pro out of Duke, Ingram is one of the Pelicans' most important players with averages of 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists a night while shooting 46.2 percent from the field this season. But the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout the year.

Before missing Tuesday's game, Ingram was absent 14 times because of various ailments. He dealt with a right hip contusion, left Achilles soreness and a sprained right ankle.

This season continues a theme of injury woes throughout Ingram's career. He hasn't played more than 62 games in a season since playing 79 in his rookie year for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

The Pelicans have also dealt with the season-long absence of star forward Zion Williamson because of offseason foot surgery. Despite this, the team is in line to compete for a spot in the play-in tournament this year.

While Ingram is out, shooting guard CJ McCollum will take over as the top option. Since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline, McCollum has averaged 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

New Orleans will be hosting the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.