Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Ruled out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with right hamstring soreness.

Tony Snell will start in Ingram's place.

The 24-year-old is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists a night while shooting 46.2 percent from the field this season.

Unfortunately, Ingram has been sidelined with injuries numerous times since the campaign began.

A right hip contusion kept him out for seven games from Oct. 30-Nov. 12. Left Achilles soreness sidelined him for a Dec. 28 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a Jan. 1 game versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

A right ankle sprain forced the Duke alum to miss five games beginning Jan. 24 versus the Indiana Pacers. He returned on Feb. 1.

The Pelicans have been playing shorthanded all season without superstar Zion Williamson, who suffered a fractured right foot during a workout in the summer.

Without Williamson, New Orleans struggled out of the gate and went 1-12. However, the Pels have surged up the standings of late and sit at 27-37, occupying the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. They enter Tuesday night a game back of the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

In his absence, look for more offensive responsibilities to fall onto the laps of CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham and Jonas Valanciunas.