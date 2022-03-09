Mets' Steve Cohen 'Likes' Tweet Calling Out MLB's CBA Negotiating Tactics

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made headlines multiple times for his use of Twitter, and he did it again Wednesday.

As Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic shared, Cohen liked a tweet that suggested Major League Baseball will never accept an offer from the MLB Players Association as the league-initiated lockout continues:

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reached out to Cohen, who said liking the tweet was "totally unintentional" and isn't even fully sure how to retweet on the social media platform despite his previous use of it.

That the tweet said the league will never accept an offer from the union is notable because the players made another proposal Wednesday.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the latest offer includes a $65 million pre-arbitration bonus pool and a competitive balance tax threshold starting at $232 million and increasing to $250 million over the course of the collective bargaining agreement.