Mets' Steve Cohen Responds to Failed Kumar Rocker Contract Talks in Twitter Post

New York Mets chairman Steve Cohen implied his club avoided a bad investment by not agreeing to a rookie contract with No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker by Sunday's deadline.

The Wall Street hedge fund manager often communicates with his team's fanbase through Twitter and attempts to explain his reasoning for team decisions. While the explanation may not satisfy fans who were overjoyed the two-time All-American pitcher at Vanderbilt fell to the Mets in July's draft, it does provide some insight as to how the team viewed Rocker's long-term development in the organization.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets did not even offer a contract for Rocker to turn down after reviewing the right-hander's medical reports. Multiple sources told DiComo the Mets were unaware of any arm issues Rocker reportedly has until he came to New York for a post-draft physical.

The Mets will now receive the No. 11 overall pick in 2022 as compensation for not agreeing to terms with Rocker.

