David Ortiz Says MLB Can't Rush International Draft Process Amid Labor Talks

David Ortiz Says MLB Can't Rush International Draft Process Amid Labor TalksMarch 10, 2022
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz cautioned against the immediate creation of an international draft for MLB.
"The system in the Dominican [Republic] is not ready to have a draft next year," he told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday. "The Dominican is not the U.S. You can't snap a finger and everything lines up to operate the right way. We've got a new president who's trying to improve things. We need to do this slowly."
As part of ongoing negotiations with the MLB Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement, MLB has proposed an international draft to begin in 2024:
Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez
MLB has updated two elements of its international draft proposal: start date of 2024; 5% higher bonuses for each slot, starting at $5.5125M for the first overall pick. It's 20 rounds, 600-plus picks, and undrafted players can sign for up to $20K, though they're flexible on that.
