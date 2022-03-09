David Ortiz Says MLB Can't Rush International Draft Process Amid Labor Talks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz cautioned against the immediate creation of an international draft for MLB.

"The system in the Dominican [Republic] is not ready to have a draft next year," he told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday. "The Dominican is not the U.S. You can't snap a finger and everything lines up to operate the right way. We've got a new president who's trying to improve things. We need to do this slowly."

As part of ongoing negotiations with the MLB Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement, MLB has proposed an international draft to begin in 2024:

