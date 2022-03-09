Top QB Options for Colts in Free Agency, Draft After Carson Wentz Trade to Commanders

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz era is over after just one season, as the team has reportedly agreed to trade the quarterback to the Washington Commanders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts are expected to receive a "package of picks" for Wentz, including a pair of third-rounders. The deal leaves Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan as Indy's only quarterbacks under contract for 2022.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Colts will be "in the mix" to trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Here's a look at some other potential targets to replace Wentz atop the depth chart:

Deshaun Watson (trade)

Jameis Winston (free agency)

Mitchell Trubisky (free agency)

Teddy Bridgewater (free agency)

Desmond Ridder (draft)

Sam Howell (draft)

Colts head coach Frank Reich telegraphed Wentz's departure at the end of the season when he wouldn't commit to the 29-year-old North Dakota State product as the team's starter moving forward.

"We've got to be better in the passing game," Reich told reporters. "It was definitely below our standards, and there's multiple reasons for that. We have to take ownership of that as coaches and players."

The only surprise is the fact that Indianapolis traded Wentz without already having a replacement on the roster.

Garoppolo is the most obvious trade candidate remaining among quarterbacks.

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Aaron Rodgers announced his return to the Green Bay Packers shortly before news of the Wilson deal emerged. And questions remain about Watson's availability amid ongoing legal proceedings related to 10 criminal complaints and 22 civil lawsuits filed against him related to alleged sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Jimmy G isn't necessarily a guaranteed upgrade over Wentz, though. They fared similarly in a few different metrics in 2021:

Passer Rating: Garoppolo (98.7), Wentz (94.6)

ESPN's Total QBR: Wentz (54.7), Garoppolo (53.3)

Pro Football Focus Grade: Garoppolo (75.2), Wentz (70.9)

Alternatively, the Colts could sign a veteran free-agent quarterback like Winston while also picking a QB prospect in the draft.

Indianapolis doesn't have a first-round pick this year, having sent it to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the Wentz deal, so it won't be on the clock until the second round barring another trade. In turn, it won't have a shot at the top available quarterbacks in the class.

Winston tore his ACL in October, but he was putting together a strong season for the New Orleans Saints before the knee injury. He threw 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions across seven games. The dip in picks was a promising sign after he'd dealt with turnover woes during his five-year tenure as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starter.

Going with a combo like Winston and Howell, who started the college football season in the early conversation for the No. 1 pick, could give Indy both short- and long-term upside without having to compete with other teams for Garoppolo.

The Colts also have to take into account the strength of the AFC before giving up assets to acquire a mid-tier quarterback like Garoppolo.

If the Colts are solely focused on trying to contend for a Super Bowl title in 2022, they may prefer to wait for Watson's legal situation to play out to see whether he's a realistic option. However, the Houston Texans would probably try to avoid dealing him to a division rival.