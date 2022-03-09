Yankees Rumors: Carlos Correa Contract Unlikely Once Lockout Ends

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been linked to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa throughout the offseason, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today doesn't see it happening.

Nightengale told Vinny and Haynie of 105.7 The Fan (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy) that you can "rule out" the Yankees signing Correa.

"I think Correa is going to take a while [to sign somewhere]; I just don’t see a natural fit," Nightengale added. "The Dodgers can be an X-factor because Trea Turner only has one more year and you can always slide him over to second base."

Correa was one of the top overall players in free agency this offseason after hitting .279 with a .366 on-base percentage and 26 home runs last year. He also won a Gold Glove at shortstop while finishing fifth in MVP voting before helping the Houston Astros reach the World Series.

With three AL pennants on his resume and one World Series title, Correa could be a valuable addition for a Yankees squad looking to get over the top after falling short in recent seasons. New York has reached the playoffs in five straight years but lost before the World Series each time, including last season's Wild Card Game defeat to the Boston Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres also disappointed at shortstop last season, hitting .259 with nine home runs and just a .697 OPS.

Despite the apparent fit, cost could be a significant problem for the Yankees.

ESPN's Buster Olney previously reported Correa was offered a 10-year, $275 million deal by the Detroit Tigers earlier in the offseason but turned it down.

The superstar will likely still seek this type of deal once the lockout ends, but teams could be restricted by new rules in the collective bargaining agreement. The Yankees already have the third-highest projected payroll for 2022 at $211.2 million, per Spotrac.